Glenrothes 1-2 Lochee Utd

Glenrothes welcomed to Warout Stadium a Lochee United side who had not lost a point or a goal away from home this season in the East Superleague.

The game started at a frantic pace with the ball going from end to end as both teams tried to stamp their authority on the game.

Glens suffered a blow when they were forced into a substitution as Gary Pearson replaced captain Aidan Anderson who had gone down with a serious injury.

And they found themselves a goal behind on 31 minutes when Scott McComiskie pounced on a rebound after a good save by Jack Small initially.

In the 40th minute Lochee had a great opportunity to increase their lead but were denied by an excellent save from Small. Right on half time John Martin jumped with the Lochee goalkeeper as he went up for a cross ball which finished up in the net but was then disallowed by the referee for the challenge on the goalkeeper.

In the second half Lochee thought they had clinched victory but celebrations were cut short by the linesman’s flag for offside. However, in the 78th minute Lochee they did go two up courtesy of Bryan Deasley which was a real body blow to the Glens.

Lee Celentano then replaced Jamie Leslie on 80 minutes. The Glens continued to push forward and Graeme Walker had a good chance in the 83rd minute, but fired over the bar.

Glens were rewarded for their efforts when Martin gave them hope, reducing the deficit to 2-1 after sliding the ball past the keeper with five minutes remaining.

Glens fought hard until the last minute for that elusive equaliser but it was not to be.

A real hard working performance from the Glens without reward which the new team of Barry Cockburn and Kevin Smith would be pleased with against the league leaders.

This Saturday the Glens are at home to Lochore Welfare in the Fife and Lothians Cup kick off 2.30pm. To help the team be successful the Glens are hoping for a good support from the local community to encourage the team going forward.