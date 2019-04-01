Glenrothes 1-3 Thornton Hibs: Hibs through to last four

Thornton Hibs comfortably disposed of local rivals Glenrothes 3-1 to march into the semi-finals of the V Tech SMT Fife and Lothians Cup.

The margin of victory wasn’t as great as when the clubs met in the league a month ago, however, there’s no doubt that Craig Gilbert’s side were still worthy winners.

And yet it was Barry Cockburn’s men who came close to taking an early lead when Scott Napier’s low cross fizzed across the face of the visitors’ goal with no one in red able to take advantage.

The Hibs went ahead in the 27th minute when Stuart Drummond headed home Andy Adam’s corner-kick but only a terrific block from Ian Shanks prevented Lea Schiavone from getting what looked like a certain equaliser just three minutes later.

Thornton doubled their lead in the 39th minute after Andy Adam’s corner-kick sneaked in at the back post with no other player getting a touch of the ball and Adam came close to making it three with a first time effort that just cleared Jordan Mushet’s goal.

Four minutes into the second-half it was practically game over when Stuart Drummond converted from teh spot after Garry Pearson had been penalised for a handball in the box.

Two minutes from the end Lee Celentano reduced the deficit from close range after Lea Schiavone’s superb free-kick struck the frame of the goal and, whilst there was great joy in the Hibs’ dressing room following the game, there was also a degree of sadness knowing that this would be the last ever Derby as Glenrothes have decided to switch allegiance to the East of Scotland Association next season.

Glenrothes: Mushet, Kinnes, King, Pearson, Moffat, Hynd, Walker, L.Schiavone, Napier, C.Schiavone, Celentano. Subs: Gray, Harley, Connor.

Hibs: Costello, S.Drummond, Shields, Hepburn, Shanks, Adam, Orrock, Coleman, B.Anthony, Thomson, Crichton. Subs: Ireland, Robertson, Millar, D.Anthony, Warrender.