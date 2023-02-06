Glenrothes 1-5 St Andrews United: Hosts gutted by St Andrews’ big fightback in King Cup

Glenrothes skipper Callum kinnes leads out his team. He was soon to score game's first goal. (Pics courtesy Glenrothes FC)

The hosts took the lead in the 15th minute when United goalkeeper Calum Brodie dived to save a shot from the left but the rebound fell to Callum Kinnes, who immediately stroked the ball into the bottom right hand corner of the net.

The visitors equalised from the penalty spot through top scorer Lewis Sawers 10 minutes later, after Saints striker Ryan Dignan had been knocked over by a clumsy challenge.

The most pivotal moment of the match on 42 minutes saw Glenrothes talisman Kyle Bell red carded after appearing to raise his hands after being held back by Davie Shields when through on goal.

Glenrothes players celebrate Kinnes opener

Saints then took the lead through Micheil Russell Smith in the 44th minute when he volleyed a deflected Dignan cross into the bottom right-hand corner.

United dominated the second half, adding further goals through man-of-the-match Russell Smith (2) and Tom Milne.

Saints will now face Rosyth in the second round of the King Cup, with a date still to be set.

After a poor day at the office for his side, Glenrothes co-manager Kev Smith told the club’s Facebook page: “It was disappointing today.

Lewis Sawers equalises for St Andrews from penalty spot (Pic John Stevenson)

“We started really well, in control, taking the game to St Andrews and then taking the lead with Callum scoring from a rebound.

“We gave away a poor penalty to get the game level.

“However the game really turned on the sending off. We didn’t get going after that and we conceded the second just before the half ended.

“Apart from a bright start, the second half was dominated by St Andrews and the goals we gave away were really poor.

Glenrothes bid to win back possession (Pic John Stevenson)

“No excuses from me and John (fellow co-manager John Martin) and we will work hard during the week to be ready for a difficult game against Kirkcaldy.”