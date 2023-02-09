Glenrothes 1-5 St Andrews United: Saints romp home after hosts' talisman is red carded

St Andrews get stuck into tackle during 5-1 win at Glenrothes (Pics by John Stevenson)

Yet the hosts took the lead in the 15th minute when Callum Kinnes netted the rebound after away goalkeeper Calum Brodie had dived to save a shot from the left.

But St Andrews equalised from the penalty spot on 25 minutes after striker Ryan Dignan had been knocked over by a clumsy challenge, having outmuscled a defender when racing onto a through ball.

United’s top scorer Lewis Sawers struck home the penalty in a confident manner to make it 1-1.

Lewis Sawers equalises for St Andrews from penalty spot

A pivotal moment on 42 minutes saw Glenrothes talisman Kyle Bell red carded when earning a second booking for raising his hands after being held back by Davie Shields, who prevented an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

Saints then took the lead two minutes later when Micheil Russell Smith volleyed a deflected Dignan cross into the bottom right-hand corner.

United then dominated the second half from start to finish, with Kyle Sneddon’s hooked effort on the turn just missing the far post.

But blonde-haired Highlander Russell Smith made to make it 3-1 on the hour mark and United almost moved further ahead as Sawers charged forward but shot straight at the keeper.

St Andrews United ace Russell Smith was man of the match against Glenrothes

Saints promptly scored again in the 66th minute when Tom Milne converted a Graham Hay flick with a left-footed volley from the edge of the six-yard box to notch his first-ever goal in senior football.

Kesson produced a fantastic mazy run over 40 yards, only to have the ball taken off his toes by Connor as he tried to round the goalie, then Smith twice shot inches over the bar in as many minutes after good work down the right.

Reece Redpath forced Connor into making an excellent save on 78 minutes with a hit from the edge of the box. Brodie was also called into action at the other end when he finger-tipped an effort from Fionn McLeod Kay on to the bar.

The final goal came in the 89th minute following great play by man of the match Russell Smith down the right. The midfielder rounded off a fine personal performance by finding Dignan with a good cross and the latter found the net at the second time of asking after his initial attempt was parried by Connor.

United striker Ryan Dignan puts pressure on opponent

Saints will now face Rosyth in the second round of the King Cup, with a date still to be set.

United, third in the East of Scotland League second division with 43 points from 19 games, are in league action this Saturday as they host Lochgelly Albert in a game which kicks off at 2.30pm.

Meanwhile, St Andrews United’s Under 20s lost 4-2 at Jeanfield Swifts on Friday evening.

Swifts scored three times in the first half through Adam Leese, Jamie Chisholm and a Sean Thompson own goal.

The impressive Lewis Grant pulled a goal back for United in the 48th minute but Scott Middleton put the result beyond doubt by adding Jeanfield’s fourth goal.