Glenrothes 2-1 Kirkcaldy YM: Celentano at the double

Glenrothes Juniors had Celentano to thank as his double secured a narrow 2-1 win over Premier League South side Kirkcaldy YM in the Consolation Cup.

YM made the short journey to Glenrothes on Saturday in what could be the second last competitive meeting between the sides (the sides meet at Denfield on Wednesday in the return fixture), with the Glens leaving the Junior set up and bound for the East of Scotland leagues next season.

With on paper a league separating the sides, the home side were firm favourites for the tie, but on grass if the truth be told there was very little between the teams with the YM very unlucky not to come away with at least a draw after a spirited second half showing that would have left the neutrals wondering which team was a league ahead.

The first chance of the match fell to ex Raith striker John Martin, when a cross from a corner on the right by Celentano was met six yards out but his header flew over the bar.

YM almost took the lead a minute later when the ball broke to Dylan Hunter 30 yards out and his great strike on the volley was tipped over the bar for a corner by Glens keeper Connor.

Good wing play by Glens Celentano after 10 minutes on the left took him to the byeline and as he cut inside his cross cum shot was well saved by Robert Wilson and turned around the post for a corner.

The YM were next to break when YM’s Ronnie Martin drove forward and his 25 yards shot was unconvincingly saved by home keeper Connor who allowed the ball to slide under himself and out for another YM corner.

The dangerous Celentano was proving a thorn in the YM side in the early stages and another run up the right after 19 minutes produced a dangerous cross across the six yard box but there were no takers and the ball went to safety.

Calum Geddes was next to attack coming from deep on the right and he played a great ball into the box to Nathan Feeley but the keeper came out to smother the ball.

The first goal came after 38 minutes out of nothing, when Glens’ Martin used his experience to turn Ronnie Martin and get to the byeline and his driven cross inside the six yard box was met at the back post by the unmarked Celentano for a simple tap in to give the home side a 1-0 lead.

The Glens hit the YM with a second sucker punch soon after when after being awarded a free kick after 42 minutes some 25 yards from goal Celentano stepped up to curl a fantastic strike into Wilson’s top left hand corner to give the keeper no chance and the home side a rather flattering 2-0 lead.

YM went straight up the park and Dylan Hunter shot from fully 30 yards and although keeper Connor saved the shot he again allowed the ball to slip under his body and narrowly passed the post for a corner.

There was to be no more scoring before half time and the YM were unlucky to be two goals down in a first half with little between the sides and a few chances falling to both sides but the difference being the Glens were the ones who took them.

Straight from the kickoff the YM went on the attack and a good ball in from half time sub Ewan Henderson found Price just inside the box but his shot was blocked and beaten away.

The Glens then had a great chance for a killer third goal after 57 minutes when Martin was straight through on goal with the keeper to beat but a great saving tackle by Calum Geddes inside the box prevented a certain goal. The ball broke to Celentano 12 yards out but he blew the chance of a hat trick and blasted over the top of an open goal.

The YM appeared to take confidence from this incident and began to press their opponents who began to look more nervy. The were awarded a free kick after 53 minutes 20 yards out but Konnor Lindsay’s effort was blocked by the wall.

Another chance fell when Chris Price cut in from the left but his shot was blocked by Glens Moffat. The goal that looked like coming finally did after 56 minutes when a break up the left wing by Chris Price led to a great cross into the box and Ewan Henderson rose above Glens’ Moffat to head past Connor to deservedly bring the YM right back into the match.

The YM were well in the front foot at this stage and dominating possession with the home side happy to play on the break although when they did they looked dangerous.

The Glens Lea Schiavone had a chance after 60 minutes but his shot from just inside the box was well saved by Robert Wilson. This was followed by a good run on the right by Martin in the YM box after he turned his marker but his shot from eight yards was again well saved by the YM keeper.

A 40 yard pass from Calum Geddes on the right played Chris Price free on the wing but he was crudely brought to the ground as he cut inside his marker and the attack halted.

Ewan Henderson was next to try his luck when he collected the ball inside the box, he turned Pearson and payed the ball off to Dylan Hunter but his shot was deflected for a corner.

Konnor Lyndsay had another chance from a free kick after 67 minutes in front of goal but the ball went straight at the wall and the chance lost.

The YM continued to press and the Glens continued to play on the break, although their time wasting tactics were frustrating the visitors.

The Glens Celentano was always looked dangerous though and he had another chance at his hat trick after 72 minutes when he again found space in the box after a break on the right but again Robert Wilson was on hand to pull off a great save.

YM’s Calum Geddes pushes up the right wing and played in Konnor Lindsay, his effort from 25 yards going just wide of the post.

The YM continued to push to the end but they were unable to get the equaliser that perhaps their play, especially in the second half merited and the Glens hung on to claim the three points.