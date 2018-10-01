Glenrothes 3-0 Brechin Vics

Glenrothes Juniors booked their place in the third round of the Scottish Junior Cup after a convincing 3-0 win over Brechin Vics at Warout Stadium.

The Glens started brightly and, after Jamie Leslie hit the post with barely a minute played, they got their noses in front on eight minutes. Sam Buchan drove the ball across goal and Lea Schiavone rammed it home from six yards to finish off a great passing move.

At this point, Glens were in control of the game and they extended their lead on 15 minutes. They missed several good chances against their Premier League North opponents before C.Schiavone was brought down in the penalty box, and John Martin stepped up to slam the ball into the bottom right hand corner of the net.

Glens were now in total command of the game and several players had good opportunities to increase their lead, but a combination of good defending and bad finishing prevented any further scoring.

Brechin came more into the game nearer half time and created a good chance in the 40th minute, which was well blocked by C. Kinnes.

Glens put the game beyond doubt minutes before the break as they broke up the park and Martin fired home his second goal of the game on 42 minutes.

The second half started as the first left off with Glens in command and making chances.

Brechin had their best spell in the game and went close with a header in 63 minutes and then Jack Small pulled off a very good save in a one to one situation on 65 minutes.

Glens then made a great break with substitute Lee Celentano to Jamie Leslie and on to Darren Ormiston who turned and shot just wide.

The game had now become a bit scrappy with Glens producing flashes of good football, however, there was no further scoring.

This Saturday the Glens are at home to league leaders Lochee United who have yet to drop a point. Kick off 2.30pm.