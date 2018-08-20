Glenrothes 3-1 Fauldhouse Utd: Glens get off the mark

Glenrothes Juniors faced Fauldhouse at Warout Stadium on Saturday in a league match looking for a much improved team performance and their first points of the season.

The game kicked off with early pressure from Fauldhouse forcing a corner which came to nothing.

However, the Glens’ start to the game was much better than last week, they were challenging every ball leading to a couple of early corners without success.

Then on 18 minutes Glens made the breakthrough with a long throw in from Callum Kinnes which was not cleared and the ball broke in the box to trialist Graeme Walker who slotted the ball into the net.

The Glens were on top during this period with Celentano and trialist 3 going close but unable to increase their lead.

Fauldhouse then came back into the game and after several corners in succession their number 5 headed the equaliser and just before half-time they hit the upright.

The Glens made a great start to the second half going ahead on 46 minutes again through Walker who got on the end of a cross from the left to put Glens 2-1 ahead.

Jamie Leslie was causing real problems to the Fauldhouse defence down our left side but Glens missed the chances created to go further ahead.

The game then became stretched with chances falling both ends and finally some good passing through the middle allowed Celentano the opportunity to score the all important third goal in the 70th minute to put Glens 3-1 ahead with 20 minutes left.

The Glens played the remainder of the game out, gaining their first points of the season with substitutes Lea and Conor Schiavone introduced for trialist 2 and Celentano.

Next up for the Glens is away to Whitburn, who lost 5-2 to Thornton Hibs last week, on Saturday in a league match.

Glenrothes: Mushet, Kinnes, Jordan Leslie, Campbell, Moffat, Anderson, Walker, Celentano, Martin, Napier, Jamie Leslie. Subs: Ormiston,C. Schiavone, L.Schiavone, Pearson, Gk: Connor.

Glenrothes Juniors Boot Sale - Sunday , August 26.

Warout Stadium, Glenrothes, Entry: Sellers: 8am - 1pm, Buyers: 9am - 1pm,

Cars: £8, Vans: £10, Refreshments/Toilets, no food vendors or traders please.