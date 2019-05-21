Glenrothes 3-4 Newburgh

Newburgh completed season 2018-19 with a win at Glenrothes on Saturday in the Consolation Cup at Warout Stadium.

With Glenrothes seeking pastures new in the East of Scotland league next season this may be one of the last competitive fixtures between the two sides.

Glenrothes started the game quickly taking play to Newburgh and were rewarded on the fourth minute opening the scoring with a well taken goal.

Newburgh established a foot hold in the game eight minutes later when a spell of pressure resulted in a cross from the left that was headed down into the net by Hastie to give Newburgh a deserved equaliser.

The first half was played out at a good pace with both keepers being called into action to keep the game at one apiece.

Newburgh eventually made the breakthrough with two minutes of the first half remaining.

Striker Scott Sutherland broke past the defence and slipped the ball under the advancing keeper to give the visitors the lead at half time.

Glenrothes started the second half well pushing for the equalising goal but Newburgh’s defence marshalled by Johal stood firm giving nothing away.

Newburgh extended their lead in the 66th minute when a poorly defended corner was turned into the Glens net to give Newburgh the all-important two goal cushion.

The lead was further extended just two minutes later with Sutherland adding to his tally.

Glenrothes kept pushing forward and a late rally saw them score twice in the last five minutes to give them hope of extending their unbeaten run in the Consolation Cup.

Newburgh held fast managing the last few minutes of the game without putting their lead under pressure.

Newburgh: C Sutherland, Baillie (MacKenzie 70), Johal, Milton, MacBride (Hutchison 45), Meaney, Smart, Robinson, Gay, Hastie (Mackay 65), S Sutherland.