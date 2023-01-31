Glenrothes 7-0 Coldstream: Hosts are outstanding in first league game for eight weeks

Glenrothes celebrate scoring against Coldstream on Saturday (Pic by Reo Martin)

Goals by Graeme Walker (2), Reece Brown (3), Lea Schiavone and Stuart Cargill convincingly earned the three points and put third-placed Glenrothes onto 30 points from 14 games in the battle for promotion this season.

Glens made their home advantage pay in spectacular style as they made a mockery of not having played a competitive game for eight weeks – a 0-0 league draw at Burntisland Shipyard on December 3 – by comfortably seeing off the Streamers in this East of Scotland League first division fixture.

Co-boss Martin told club media: “It was great to have a competitive game after not having one since early December last year.

"You always worry if there would be some rustiness but there certainly wasn’t.

"Myself and Kev were both absolutely delighted with the performance on Saturday and we thought that every one of the boys was magnificent.

"The subs came on and played their part. They kept the standards high and kept the game at a high tempo.

“I think some of our play was excellent and was great to see.

"The pitch was heavy but we still kept trying to play, scoring seven good goals and managing to keep the clean sheet.”

Glenrothes – who are only behind league leaders Dunbar United (44 points from 18 games) and second-placed Newtongrange Star (37 points from 17 fixtures) in the latest standings – are right in the promotion fight this campaign.

They have four and three matches in hand respectively over these two higher placed rivals and are a single point ahead of fourth-placed Kirkcaldy & Dysart having played four matches fewer than Craig Ness’s fellow Fife outfit.

