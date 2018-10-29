Glenrothes 8-0 Hall Russell United

On a bitterly cold day at Warout Stadium Glenrothes faced Hall Russell United who made the long journey down from Aberdeen in a Scottish Cup third round tie.

Straight from the kick off, Glens showed their intent and within thirty seconds had won a corner kick which was cleared off the line. On four minutes they led when a cross was met by C. Schiavone who hammered the ball home.

Glens kept the pressure on and excellent chances fell to Celentano and Walker but both efforts were off target. They grabbed the second though on 22 minutes when C Schiavone curled a left-foot effort into bottom right corner from 20 yards.

Two goals in two minutes from Celentano and Martin made it four within half an hour, with Celetano’s cross-cum-shot ending in the back of the net, before Martin lobbed the keeper.

They had to wait until the 68th minute for the fifth goal when a fine run and cross from Martin found Celentano who tapped the ball home.

Two minutes later Glens scored a sixth when Martin met a cross with a diving header. On 75 minutes it was number seven when Celentano headed home for his hat-trick before being replaced by King.

On 84 minutes it was eight through substitute Ormiston who cleverly slipped the ball past the goalkeeper. The away side kept plugging away looking for a consolation goal but rarely troubled Small in the home goal and in the end it proved to be a fine win.

The Glens will hope to continue this good form into next week’s League Cup tie away to Fauldhouse United.