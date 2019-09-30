Glenrothes and Preston share the points

Preston Athletic were the visitors to Warout Stadium for an East of Scotland league game which ended in a 1-1 draw.

A win was vital for both teams as only a point separated them at the top half of the league.

The Glens started the game on the front foot and a good run and cross from Kinnes was cleared by the defence.

On five minutes an effort from Bathgate was tipped over the crossbar by Smith, then from a corner kick A. McDonald had to look sharp to clear the danger.

On the ten minute mark a header from Edmond was tipped on to the crossbar by Smith. A cross-come-shot from Martin was cleared by the defence.

The Glens then conceded a foul twenty yards from goal which was struck against the defensive wall, then a long range effort from Denton soared over the crossbar.

Glens were dealt a blow on twenty minutes when A. McDonald had to leave the field with a recurrence of the injury he received the week before he was replaced by Lane.

After play resumed a header from Martin slipped past the post. The Glens were conceding a number of fouls in dangerous positions on the park and from another one Smith had to look sharp to save, then on thirty minutes a shocking tackle from Archibald on King had the Glens player receiving lengthy treatment before being carried off and taken to hospital.

It was discovered he suffered a ruptured calf and now faces estimated 6-10 weeks out. The tackle merited a red card but only a yellow was shown. Lamont was his replacement.

Next a silly mistake in the Glens defence had Smith again having to look sharp to make a save. The away side were starting to cause one or two problems and Smith was again the saviour.

S. McDonald then had to make a last ditch tackle inside the six yard box to save an all but certain goal.

The talking point as the teams left the field for half time was the horrendous tackle from Archibald on King.

As the teams re-appeared the away side had decided to leave Archibald inside the dressing room.

A long range shot from Ndiweni went well wide of the goal, then from a free kick Edmond headed over.

The Glens had a strong claim for a goal when the ball seemed to have crossed the line but the official waved play on.

They were now the more aggressive side but found themselves one behind.

On the hour mark they conceded a corner kick from which Edmond rose above the defence to head home making it one nil.

A good run and cross from Kinnes won The Glens a corner. It landed at the feet of Martin for his effort to touch the foot of a defender and land in the net.

The Glens were now going looking for the winner and a excellent move broke down with Lane straying offside, before another effort from the same player missed the goal by inches.

At the other end a superb tackle from Kinnes saved a The Glens from a very dangerous situation.

Russell replaced L. Schiavone and the Glens won a free kick twenty two yards from goal from which Martin hammered the ball and it struck Pennycuick direct on the face and knocked him out.

He tried to play on but had to come off, leaving his team playing with ten men for the last seven minutes.