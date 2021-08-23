Glenrothes at the top after home win

Kyle Bell opened the scoring for Glenrothes.

Goals from Kyle Bell, Reece Brown, Graeme Walker put the Glens into a commanding 3-0 lead at half time at warout Stadium with Fionn McLeod Kay adding a fourth in the second 45.

The Glens now sit in second place on 16 points, the same total as table toppers Luncarty and third placed Preston Athletic with goal difference separating the sides.

Speaking after the match, co-manager Kevin Smith said he was delighted with the result and the performance after a hectic schedule for his side.

“Today was our fifth game in two weeks and our first home game since July,” he said.

"It was great to back at Warout with the fans. Even with the monsoon before the match the pitch was in great condition.

“We had to make a sub in the first couple of minutes but it didn’t put the boys off we made a lightning start to the game and we were two up from a good header from Kyle Bell and Reece getting his first for the club.

“We were constantly on the attack and it was no surprise when top scorer Graeme scored the third.

"Unfortunately G picked up a wee knock and had to come off before half time.

“In the scond half we huffed and puffed a little and credit to Stirling they kept on playing and trying,

“Stirling got a penalty which Adam saved and that seemed to wake us up a little as we got better as the half went on and Fionn scored another good goal to add to his collection from midweek.”

“It was great for me and John [martin, co-manager] to get a couple of our U20s on as well as it gave them a chance to get valuable minutes of experience under their belt.

“I just want to thank the fans for coming out in this weather.

"The management and players really appreciate it.”

This Saturday the Glens take a break from the league when they host Edinburgh side Leith Athletic in the second round of the Alex Jack Cup.

The visitors have made a perfect start to their season, sitting top of Conference A with maximum points after seven games played, so Glens will have their work cut out.