Glenrothes Athletic U19s 8-4 Thornton Hibs U19s: Goalfest at Fife Institute

There was an absolute goal feast when Thornton Hibs U19s took on Glenrothes Athletic at The Fife Institute, with Glenrothes winning 8-4.

Ryan Wilson gave Thornton the lead in the 17th minute but within two minutes it was all-square when Jack Butler equalised. Butler put the hosts ahead in the 27th minute with a powerful 20-yard shot that flashed high into the net and then John Soutar increased his side’s lead in the 38th minute with a shot from the angle only for Wilson to pull one back minutes before half-time.

The game was effectively lost for Hibs in the opening three minutes of the second-half when they conceded three goals to Dall, Soutar and Butler. In the 51st minute play was held up for nine minutes after the Hibs front man, Ryan O’Donnell’s, knee dislocated then popped back in.

Wilson completed his hat-trick in the 58th minute before Dall emulated this feat with goals in the 66th and 72nd minutes. The final goal - a consolation strike - came from Jack Hoskisson who showed clever skills before shooting low past Jed Crowe.