Glenrothes boss calls for consistency after home win

A Scott Russell hat-trick and a double from Stephen King secured all three points for Glenrothes in a 5-2 Conference B against Craigroyston.

The forward scored the first three goals for the Glens at Warout, with King’s two goals coming in the last ten minutes to secure the points.

Speaking after the match co-manager Kevin Smith admitted that the scoreline maybe flattered the home side as the match wasn’t as easy as the scoreline may suggest.

“We got there in the end,” he said, “it sums up our display today.

“We were the dominant team from start to finish but in the first half we were really slow moving the ball at times.

“Craigroyston just got men behind the ball made it difficult for us to create chances.

“Our first goal was a great move down the right with a great cross and an even better header by Rusty for the goal but for whatever reason we couldn’t repeat those moves and continued to have half chances without really testing the goalie.

“Craigroyston’s first goal came on half time from a corner and we were glad to get the boys in at half time, a few stern words with a few words of encouragement were needed.”

Smith said the players deserved credit for their far better second half showing.

“Callum Kinnes came on gave us good width and we got the second then Rusty got his hat trick, we are really pleased for him.”

“John Martin came on and that allowed us to mix it up they got a lifeline when they got a penalty but the boys kept going and wee Kingy got two.”

Smith added: “We need to keep pushing and keep the pressure on. We keep saying to the boys we need to get a good level of consistency.”

• The club’s new Social and Community Hub at Warout Stadium has its opening night this Friday at 7.30pm.