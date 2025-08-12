Glenrothes Boxing Club fighters excelling at national and international level

Medal-winning Glenrothes Boxing Club stars with coaches Stevie McGuire, Stuart Green, Louise Rankine and Levi Sweeney

A sensational year of action for Glenrothes Boxing Club – the first under the WBC Boxing Alliance Scotland banner – has seen its fighters excel during a total of 98 fights at national and international level.

With Arran Weir, Lauren White and Kiawa Brown all becoming Scottish champions, club stalwarts are delighted with the fine overall list of results by the current crop of fighters at a club founded way back in 1996.

John Martin, whose son Reo won titles at the Cyprus Zenon Box Cup, London International Box Cup and landed silver medals at the Scottish Championships and William Wallace Championships, said: “It was our first year with the Boxing Alliance so we were a wee bit apprehensive with how busy or how many fights the fighters would have.

"But they were really busy, achieved some great stuff and got quite a lot of winners medals.

"Led by a dedicated coaching team and driven by sheer determination, we have delivered a knockout debut season that has firmly stamped our name on both national and international stages.”

The heart of Glenrothes Boxing Club’s success lies in its talented stable of athletes, also including Ewan Campbell, Levi Sweeney, Eva Mullen, Kian Ferguson, Kian Ashford, Chloe Weir, Sam Weir, Harris Folks, Micheal Millar, Billy Millar and Liam Foley, with each one playing a vital role in a record-setting season.

They also contributed towards the club landing four William Wallace Championship titles during a year in which it staged three full capacity home shows.

John added: “This first season wasn’t just a strong start - it was a statement. Glenrothes Boxing Club didn’t just compete - they dominated.

"From local rings to international arenas, they’ve showcased discipline, courage, and world class talent.

"The coaching team couldn’t be prouder of their fighters, whose performances have set a new benchmark not just for the club, but for Scottish boxing as a whole."