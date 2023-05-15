Glenrothes co-manager John Martin's side were defeated heavily on Saturday (Pic by Alan Murray)

Despite taking the lead through Blair Smart's goal on 36 minutes, Glens let in a first half equaliser which was scored by Jason Penman before the visitors netted three further goals without reply in the second half.

It might be very late in the season, but – however unlikely – it remains mathematically possible for second-placed Glens and three other sides to still win the first division league title this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A swift glance at the current standings reveals that leaders Dunbar United are the favourites as they sit top on 59 points with two fixtures remaining. They will be crowned champions if they record a pair of wins at Leith Athletic this Saturday and again at home to Camelon Juniors on Saturday, May 27.

Dunbar’s tally of 59 points is one superior to the aforementioned Glenrothes who also still have a pair of games to play.

The Fife team – co-managed by John Martin and Kev Smith – host Whitehill Welfare this Saturday with kick-off at 2.30pm, before ending the 2022-2023 campaign away to Newtongrange Star a week on Saturday with the same kick-off time.

In third place it's Luncarty on 53 points with three matches left, at home to Dunipace tonight (Wednesday), at home to Coldstream this Saturday and away to Kennoway Star Hearts on Saturday, May 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The big outsiders to land the first division crown this season are fourth-placed Kinnoull, who sit on 50 points while still four games shy of the finishing line.

These fixtures will see Kinnoull host Whitehill Welfare tonight (Wednesday), play another home game against Kirkcaldy & Dysart this Saturday, host Lochore Welfare next Tuesday, May 23 and finish with a trip to Preston Athletic a week on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Glenrothes FC will stage a sportsman’s brunch with renowned speakers John Gahagan and Joe Camay between 1pm and 5pm on Monday, May 29 (bank holiday).

Tickets are £30 per person or £270 for a table of 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad