Glenrothes FC co-manager John Martin reckons his side deserved at least a draw from last Saturday’s 3-2 home loss to Sauchie Juniors in the East of Scotland League Premier Division.

John Martin was frustrated by Glens' narrow loss last weekend (Library pic by Alan Murray)

A nightmare start saw the Fife side go three goals down within 33 minutes to Mark Smith’s double – a flick from a corner and a smart finish after a long ball forward – and a third by Ross Kavanagh after another long pass through the Glens rearguard.

But, after the visitors’ Ross Hutchison had been dismissed late in the first half, Stuart Cargill slotted home a penalty after a push on Blair Smart to reduce Glen’s deficit to 3-1 at half-time.

Although the home team enjoyed plenty of second half pressure, the only further addition to the scoresheet came two minutes into injury time when Shaun Leishman netted with a fine strike.

“The three goals we lost in my opinion could have been preventable,” Martin told the Glenrothes Gazette. “They were quite soft goals to lose and it was an uphill battle from there.

"Sauchie were clinical and they took their chances. I had said to our boys before the game: ‘Don’t give Sauchie chances because they will take them’.

"I made two changes after 30-odd minutes. I brought on our new striker Jordan Mackenzie, signed from St Andrews United, and we also brought on Shaun Leishman.

"We had been missing a wee bit of dig in the middle and Shaun gave us that when he came on.

"We got ourselves back into the game with the penalty before half-time.

"The boys worked really hard second half. We penned Sauchie in for the majority of it but their defending was outstanding.

"They parked the bus but did it very well.

"We missed chances and then in the last couple of minutes we hit the bar and the post as well.

"Shaun’s goal at the end was a really good finish. The ball broke at the edge of the box, he just took a touch and struck it into the top corner.”