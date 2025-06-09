Glenrothes FC announce striker as second summer signing

Tam Hampson (left) with Stuart Cargill (Pic Glenrothes FC)

Glenrothes FC have made their second summer signing with the arrival of vastly experienced striker Tam Hampson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Rosyth and Hill of Beath forward, who was on the books of Newburgh Juniors last season, arrives to boost manager Stuart Cargill’s squad as they prepare for another campaign in the East of Scotland Football League Premier Division.

Hampson told club media: “I can’t wait to get started with the Glens. From my first meeting with the management team I’ve been excited to be part of this new era for myself and the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Their project for the future made it an easy decision for me to join.”

And Glens gaffer Cargill added: “I’m delighted to secure the services of Tam.

"He’ll add real firepower to the team and with a wealth of experience will help the younger lads develop.

"Tam has a proven goalscoring record wherever he’s been and we’ve no doubt he’ll carry that on at Warout Stadium.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, fellow Fife outfit Thornton Hibs, of the East of Scotland Football League first division, have announced their pre-season friendlies to be played this summer.

Craig Gilbert’s team are at firstly home to Kinnoull on Saturday, July 5, before hosting Hill of Beath on Wednesday, July 9.

They are also at home to Lochgelly Albert on Saturday, July 12 before another Memorial Park friendly versus Leven United on Wednesday, July 16.

Hibs’ pre-season schedule is wound up at Pollok on Saturday, July 19.