After missing last Saturday’s 3-0 home friendly win over Forfar West End as he recovered from the debilitating effects of a double hernia operation, Glenrothes FC co-manager John Martin is back in the dugout for pre-season friendlies as the Warout Stadium side continue their build-up to the 2024-25 East of Scotland League Premier Division campaign.

Goals from Jay Bridgeford and Stuart Cargill (2) handed Glens a comfortable victory over their SJFA Midlands League opponents, with fellow co-boss Kev Smith leading the team in Martin’s absence.

Martin said: “I had gone for the op last Wednesday so I was still bed bound on Saturday.

"I was glad to get that op out the way. I had waited for it for two years on the NHS and it was definitely worth the wait.

"It had been affecting my acid reflux and was quite a sore thing, but at least it’s been fixed now.

"The procedure went all right. I got two hernias removed from my stomach and now I’ve got a six inch cut across my stomach with staples so it’s been a bit of a recovery for me.

"Kev told me that offensively we were very good against Forfar, playing some good stuff going forward and we scored a few goals as well which was a bonus.”

Saturday’s success over Forfar West End came four days after Glens had been defeated 4-0 in another friendly at Scottish Lowland Football League outfit Cowdenbeath.

Martin said: “Cowdenbeath were quite good to be fair. It was a good test for us.

"We wanted to see how we could sit in and defend against teams like that. It was a worthwhile exercise in terms of our defensive side of the game.

"Although we lost 4-0, we took out of the game what was needed.”

Martin is back in the dugout for a home friendly against Balgonie Scotia tonight (Tuesday), with Glens ending their pre-season matches at Pumpherston this Saturday, kick-off 2pm.

Meanwhile, despite Garry Thomson’s opener, Thornton Hibs lost 2-1 at Tayport in a friendly last Saturday with Kieran Crichton and Ethan Samuel scoring for the hosts.

Thornton also have friendlies at home to Lochgelly United tonight and at Hill of Beath Hawthorn this Saturday.