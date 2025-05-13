Glenrothes FC boss Stuart Cargill 'buzzing' as pair agree to stay

Glens' supporters player of the year Cooper Thompson with Kev Smith

Glenrothes FC gaffer Stuart Cargill has said he is “buzzing” at this week’s confirmation that Scott McBride and Charlie Denton had been appointed Glens’ permanent assistant manager and coach respectively.

Player/boss Cargill, 36, added: “Those guys have been with me since I came in as interim manager.

"Scott is one of my best mates since we’ve been kids, he’s had a great career. He takes care of the tactical side of things, he’s excellent in that way and he has bags of experience to pass onto the lads.

"And Charlie’s only 28. He did his ACL and had been taking our under-20s until I came in. He came in to help until the end of the season but I’ve asked him if he’d carry on.

Double awards night winner Andy McDonald with Kev Smith

"Charlie is great for me as well. He looks up the previous stats of games and does a lot of the unsung work.

"He’ll stay on as coach until November of next year when he’ll be ready to play in central midfield again and I’ll maybe have to look for another coach.”

Cargill was speaking in the wake of his side finishing 10th in the East of Scotland Football League Premier Division after winning 2-1 at Tynecastle last Saturday.

Cooper Thompson had Glens 1-0 up at half-time when he slotted home after a long free-kick to the back post, with Ross Balmer curling home from the edge of the box for 2-0 before Tynecastle pulled a goal back late on.

Scott McBride (left) and Charlie Denton are staying on (Pics by Ross McQuade)

"It was a wee bit squeaky bum time near the end after they scored,” Cargill said. “But our young goalie Riley Laing played an absolute blinder in the last 10 or 15 minutes when he was picking everything out the top corner, he was brilliant.

“I’m delighted we have ended so far clear of the relegation zone. Since I came in we’ve won four games and lost three, so it’s all right although it’s nothing to get carried away about.

"But it’s certainly progress and a lot of positives to take.”

Cargill received Glens’ top goalscorer prize at the club’s end of season awards last weekend, with centre-backs Andy McDonald (Players’ Player of the Year and Manager’s Player of the Year) and Cooper Thompson (Supporters’ Player of the Year) also scooping awards.

Stuart Cargill (left) got top goalscorer prize from ex-Glenrothes FC co-manager Kev Smith at last weekend’s club awards night (Pics Ross McQuade)

"Andy and Cooper have both been brilliant,” Cargill said. “They both thoroughly deserved their awards. Cooper’s probably unfortunate not to pick up more awards.

"It’s actually a weird one because we’ve got one of the worst goals against records in the league but it shows you we could have conceded an awful lot more because the two centre-halves have both picked up awards.

"Andy is getting to an age where he’s starting to get a bit of experience and he’s passing that onto players.

"Cooper’s a giant of a guy but he’s a big loveable giant. He’s only 23 and he’s been outstanding.

"Last Saturday Cooper was the coolest man on the park when we were really up against it. Centre-halves can maybe chuck things away but he set a bit of calmness towards us and he was great.

Cargill said he is looking to add a bit of quality in every position this summer as he wants better competition for places within his playing squad in season 2025-’26.

"I’m not sure how many players will leave the club this summer,” he added.

"Like I said to the boys in the changing room after the last game: ‘It’s their jersey to lose now’.

"Whoever comes in has got to take that jersey off them but they’ll be there to prove they are worthy of a place before somebody takes it off them.”