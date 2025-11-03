Glenrothes FC boss Stuart Cargill inspires amazing comeback win from 2-0 down

Stuart Cargill's half-time team talk inspired Glenrothes to an incredible comeback win last Saturday (Pic by Michael Gillen)

Glenrothes FC finally got their first league win of the season at the 12th attempt last Saturday, and it could scarcely have come in more remarkable circumstances in a topsy-turvy home encounter against Whitburn at Warout Stadium.

Trailing 2-0 at half-time to goals by Ross Crawford and Danny Farrell, an unbelievable second half Glens fightback saw them score via Cammy Muirhead (penalty), Cooper Thompson, Tam Hampson (2) and Andrew McDonald, against a Whitburn side who had Paul Gillespie sent off at 4-2.

Glens boss Stuart Cargill said: “To be honest, I was actually quite pleased with the way the boys performed in the first half. I thought we were unlucky, their second goal was a wonder strike.

"The first goal was probably preventable but the second goal there wasn't much we could do about it.

"At half-time I actually just asked the boys to show a wee bit more fight. We simplified things, we went 4-4-2, I said there was no point in trying to work out all these specifics when it was not going for us.

“Funnily enough, I was walking up the tunnel at half-time and I saw their players all shaking hands and almost celebrating a wee bit and it kind of fuelled me.

"I used that in my team talk as fuel for the boys. I said: ‘They think they've won that, if we score early here they'll capitulate’.

"And they did. We scored early, we got another one at the back of it and we just went and took full advantage of it. So it was pleasing as it’s been a long time coming.

"The second half was completely one-way traffic but that's credit to the boys, the way that they reacted to the team talk.”

Glenrothes have now elevated themselves two points above the relegation zone into 13th place on five points, ahead of this Saturday’s league fixture at ninth-placed Penicuik Athletic which kicks off at 2.30pm.

Cargill, who remained an unused substitute against Whitburn due to feeling tightness in his hamstring, said: “Penicuik have picked up recently so they're actually in a rich vein of form whereas we've only just kind of turned that corner.

"We'll still be going into it with a bit more confidence than we would have been but we'll definitely be aware of the challenge. We’ve got some winnable games coming up.”