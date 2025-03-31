Glenrothes FC boss Stuart Cargill issues stark warning about club's safety prospects
Kirkcaldy-born Cargill, 36, was speaking with his team a mammoth 13 points ahead of third-bottom Luncarty with just six league games remaining this term. However, he revealed that – due to uncertainty about what’s going to ultimately happen in other leagues –Glenrothes could actually still have to finish above fourth-bottom spot in their division, a spot currently occupied by Sauchie Juniors who have 25 points from as many fixtures.
"I don’t consider ourselves to be safe yet,” the Warout Stadium gaffer said. “What a lot of people don’t know is that it could be four teams who go down.
"I think if Musselburgh don’t go up from our league – which is going to be a challenge for them because they need to beat Clydebank in a play-off – then Gala Fairydean, who are currently bottom of the Lowland League, would drop into the East league.
"So that means an extra team would go down from our league.
"So relegation is not as far away from us as people might think. But even if it wasn’t, until we’re actually safe I wouldn’t consider ourselves safe.”
Glenrothes, who had no competitive fixture last weekend, have been gearing up for their next league outing which will come this Saturday at home to Penicuik Athletic in a 2.30pm kick-off.
And veteran striker Cargill revealed that will remain in the running to play as well as manage.
"In most weeks I'd like to play myself,” he added. “I still think I've got enough to offer.
"Getting Scott (McBride) in as a coach with Charlie (Denton, assistant manager) makes it easier with two on the sidelines.
"With it being my first game in charge against Dundonald recently I thought I would rather overview it and it turned out to be the right choice.
"It was a winning team so this Saturday I'll probably not be changing much. The boys that did well against Dundonald, it's their jersey to keep now.
"The boys on the bench are going to have to work hard to get their places back.”