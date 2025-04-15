Glenrothes FC boss Stuart Cargill looks ahead to massive weekend in his team's survival bid

Player/manager Stuart Cargill (left) in action for Glenrothes (Library pic by Michael Gillen)

Glenrothes FC’s survival in the East of Scotland Football League Premier Division can be all but cemented this Saturday – without Stuart Cargill’s side even kicking a ball.

In another match directly affecting how many teams are relegated from Glens’ division, Cargill’s side will be major beneficiaries if Scottish Lowland Football League outfit Broomhill lose their final league fixture at home to Civil Service Strollers this weekend, ensuring they will finish bottom of Scotland’s fifth tier unless second bottom Gala Fairydean Rovers lose by at least seven goals in their own 2024-25 lowland league finale at Gretna 2008.

Player/boss Cargill explained: “If Broomhill finish bottom it will be good for us as they would drop into the West division, meaning only three teams would go down from our league. So we need Civil Service to do us a wee turn.

"It would absolutely take the pressure off us. It would ease the tension a bit and completely change the way we go about the rest of the season. And I think you’ll probably start to see calmer performances from our players, because they’re not looking over their shoulders as much.”

Glens will be all but safe if Broomhill finish bottom of the lowland league as the 11th-placed Fifers – who have 32 points from 26 games – are 12 points ahead of fourth bottom Luncarty who have played the same number of fixtures.

Cargill was speaking in the wake of Glenrothes’ 3-2 league loss at Sauchie last weekend.

Trailing 3-0 at half-time, Cargill put himself on as a half-time substitute before he and Cammy Muirhead scored to pull back two goals.

“We’ve got a bit of an issue now,” Cargill said. “It probably comes from a few previous games where we’ve lost by maybe four or five.

"I think once we concede one we start worrying or panicking a wee bit. And it’s probably something that’s just going to have to get ironed out over time.

"We just kind of capitulated after their first goal. It wasn’t until we got in at half-time that we managed to regroup.

"We changed the shape a wee bit. We went with two up front but we just can’t be giving teams three-goal head starts.”

Glenrothes’ next game is a home league fixture against Hill of Beath Hawthorn which kicks off at 7pm on Tuesday.