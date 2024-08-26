John Martin, co-boss of Glenrothes FC (Pic by Alan Murray)

Glenrothes FC co-boss John Martin admitted that too many of his team were ‘off it’ in last Saturday’s 5-1 East of Scotland Football League Premier Division loss at Hill of Beath Hawthorn, in which Glens’ only goal came at 4-0 when Colin Wilson headed in following a second half corner.

“There were just too many players off it,” Martin said. “You can maybe carry one or two having a bad game but not as many as we had.

"It’s a shame because we’ve had a good start to the season.

"After the game the management said to the boys that it was a blip and we’ll move onto the next game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We’ve lost at Haddington and Hill of Beath now but had two wins and two draws at home.

"If we could pick up some points away from home as well that would help.”

Glens, eighth with eight points from six games, are next in action in a league fixture at Jeanfield Swifts on Wednesday, September 4, kick-off 7.30pm.