Glenrothes FC: Co-boss John Martin confident ahead of vital week for club's league title bid
As their crucial top of the table battle at league leaders Dunbar United looms this Saturday, Glenrothes FC co-boss John Martin has urged his second-placed players to focus on the job in hand.
Martin, speaking after his injury-ravaged side’s 3-1 home East of Scotland League first division victory over Dunipace on Saturday, told the Glenrothes Gazette: "It’s top versus second on Saturday. We’re going there to make sure we come away with something from that game.
"I’ve told the boys to take every game as it comes and concentrate on what’s in front of us.
"Getting the win against Dunipace without seven injured players speaks volumes about the squad we’ve got.
"We had to really dip into the depth of the squad and we knew what we would need to try and get us over this line.
"The boys have come in and I actually thought we played really well, probably the best I’ve seen us play in a long while.
"We are definitely confident. It’s a big week for us.”
Conor Schiavone set up Dylan Honeyman who produced a great strike into the top corner to put Glens 1-0 up against Dunipace.
This lead was doubled to 2-0 when Lea Schiavone netted after great play between Chris Gay and Reece Brown.
Dunipace quickly pulled a goal back through Caleb MacNeil against the run of play.
And the visitors then wasted a wonderful opportunity to draw themselves level when David Morrison fired a penalty kick wide and the score remained 2-1 at half-time.
Gay then sealed the victory in the second half when he headed in a Honeyman cross, lifting Glenrothes onto 56 points from 25 matches.
Ahead of Saturday’s big game against Dunbar, which kicks off at 2.30pm, Glenrothes are playing a home league fixture tonight (Tuesday) against fellow Fife outfit Burntisland Shipyard which kicks off at 7.15pm.
Glenrothes’ injury list shows no sign of easing but under-21 players Ian McManus and Andrew McCallion are proving themselves to be more than capable of stepping up to the plate.
And Glens have also been boosted this week by the return of midfielder Ryan McInnes from suspension.
Martin said: “It is definitely a boost having Ryan back. He is experienced at this level which you need when you’re in these situations.”