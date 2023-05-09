John Martin (right) and fellow co-manager Kev Smith have led Glenrothes to promotion

And Glens’ co-boss John Martin has hailed his “magnificent” players for coming back from Johnny Edmond’s fifth-minute opener for Dunbar to seal their spot in the top league thanks to a Dean Whitson own goal on 61 minutes.

"You could see the nerves from both sides at the start of the game,” Martin told the Glenrothes Gazette. “Their boy has scored an absolute belter into the top corner from the edge of the box and it was still 1-0 at half-time.

"To be fair to Kev (Martin’s fellow co-manager Kev Smith), he identified that we weren’t winning enough second balls in the centre of the park so we changed the system a wee bit in the second half.

"Eventually the goal did come. The ball went into the box, Blair Smart challenged for it, it took a couple of deflections and ended up an own goal. But it was what we deserved because I thought we were in control of the game.

“I’m delighted because promotion has been a long time coming over the past few years.

"In my first season we missed out because of that ‘points per game’ system awarded during Covid and then we missed out by a point last year.

"Eventually we have been promoted and to be honest the boys deserve it because they have put everything into it.

"The work they have put in over the last year has been magnificent.

“It’s great for the guys behind the scenes at the club as well – like secretary Robbie Penman - because they’re all volunteers doing it for the love of the club.”

Second-placed Glens, on 58 points with three matches to play, are a point behind Dunbar with a game in hand.

So wins in all three remaining fixtures – starting at home to Rosyth this Saturday with kick-off at 2.30pm – will guarantee the league title for Glens.

Martin said: “We’re buzzing to get promoted and it’s a relief.

"Winning the league is in our hands and it’s just how much the boys want it now.