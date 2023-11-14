Glenrothes FC co-manager John Martin has outlined his satisfaction with his players’ fine performances in last Saturday’s crucial 4-1 home East of Scotland League Premier Division victory over fellow strugglers Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts.

Glens went into the match having lost all six of their most recent league games, but a Stuart Cargill hat-trick and a further strike by Jay Bridgeford were enough to get their season back on track with a hugely valuable three points, with Swifts’ lone goal having come through Scott Chalmers who had levelled the match at 1-1.

“Myself and Kev (felow co-manager Kev Smith) are delighted for the players tonight as they got what they deserved with the result today,” Martin said post match.

"We started the game at a high tempo, just what we asked the players to do.

"Cargy has scored a great goal on his left foot in the bottom left hand corner.

"Unfortunately we have switched off from a throw-in and conceded a goal not long after taking the lead, but we didn’t panic and got ourselves in front again from a header inside the box from Cargy taking us into half-time 2-1 up.

"We asked the players at half-time to keep being positive and believe the next goal would come.

"Not long into the second half Cargy has got his hat-trick with another header from a cross into the box. We got our fourth goal from Jay who got himself into the box at the back post to slot it home.

“Myself and Kev thought young Ali (Ramzan) and Keane (Whittet) – both promoted from our under-20s team – were absolutely magnificent.

"Their desire and work-rate rubbed off on to the rest of the players. They were outstanding today.

"Hopefully this is a turn in our season and we now kick on, we will prepare for the game next week against Crossgates away.”

As Martin said, Glenrothes will continue their league campaign with a trip to 12th-placed Crossgates Primrose this Saturday with kick-off at 2pm.