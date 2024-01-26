News you can trust since 1871
Glenrothes FC co-boss John Martin expecting tough test at Jeanfield Swifts this weekend as battle for Premier Division survival continues

Glenrothes FC continue their battle for East of Scotland League Premier Division survival with a league trip to fifth-placed Jeanfield Swifts tomorrow (Saturday) which kicks off at 2.30pm.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 26th Jan 2024, 09:30 GMT
John Martin is expecting a tough game at Jeanfield Swifts (Pic by Alan Murray)

Glens – co-bossed by John Martin and Kev Smith – go into the match third bottom and in the relegation zone, having garnered 10 points from their 15 league fixtures so far this season.

"Jeanfield are always a tough team to play against,” Martin told the Glenrothes Gazette. “They are well organised with some good players.

"We played them in a Challenge Cup game up there last year (a 3-1 Glenrothes defeat last August) but they are beatable.

"We just need to concentrate on our own game and the result will take care of itself."

Martin said that Kyle Bell – trying to regain full match fitness after a recent spell out injured – may come into his thinking to play some part against Swifts.

Glens go into the Jeanfield game following a blank Saturday last weekend when their home league fixture against Tynecastle was postponed in the morning due to a frozen Warout Stadium pitch which also had water lying on top.

Martin revealed that Glens had a few options to play a friendly instead, but they opted to hold a training session at the indoor astroturf at Michael Woods Sports & Leisure Centre.

