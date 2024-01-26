John Martin is expecting a tough game at Jeanfield Swifts (Pic by Alan Murray)

Glens – co-bossed by John Martin and Kev Smith – go into the match third bottom and in the relegation zone, having garnered 10 points from their 15 league fixtures so far this season.

"Jeanfield are always a tough team to play against,” Martin told the Glenrothes Gazette. “They are well organised with some good players.

"We played them in a Challenge Cup game up there last year (a 3-1 Glenrothes defeat last August) but they are beatable.

"We just need to concentrate on our own game and the result will take care of itself."

Martin said that Kyle Bell – trying to regain full match fitness after a recent spell out injured – may come into his thinking to play some part against Swifts.

Glens go into the Jeanfield game following a blank Saturday last weekend when their home league fixture against Tynecastle was postponed in the morning due to a frozen Warout Stadium pitch which also had water lying on top.