Glenrothes FC co-boss John Martin expecting tough test at Jeanfield Swifts this weekend as battle for Premier Division survival continues
Glens – co-bossed by John Martin and Kev Smith – go into the match third bottom and in the relegation zone, having garnered 10 points from their 15 league fixtures so far this season.
"Jeanfield are always a tough team to play against,” Martin told the Glenrothes Gazette. “They are well organised with some good players.
"We played them in a Challenge Cup game up there last year (a 3-1 Glenrothes defeat last August) but they are beatable.
"We just need to concentrate on our own game and the result will take care of itself."
Martin said that Kyle Bell – trying to regain full match fitness after a recent spell out injured – may come into his thinking to play some part against Swifts.
Glens go into the Jeanfield game following a blank Saturday last weekend when their home league fixture against Tynecastle was postponed in the morning due to a frozen Warout Stadium pitch which also had water lying on top.
Martin revealed that Glens had a few options to play a friendly instead, but they opted to hold a training session at the indoor astroturf at Michael Woods Sports & Leisure Centre.