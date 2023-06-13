Reece Brown has committed to Glens for another season (Pic courtesy of Glenrothes FC)

The retention of the young winger, who joined Glens after leaving Burntisland Shipyard two years ago, means that the Warout Stadium outfit already have 15 of last season’s squad signed up for the 2023-24 campaign.

“Reece plays on both wings and he had a really good season last year,” Martin said.

"He was a regular starter for us and scored 10 goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has had a few assists as well and his delivery and distribution are quite good.

"He is one of our attacking players so it was good to get that one over the line."

Martin, who at time of going to press was on the verge of signing a new striker, wants to sign at least one other new player ahead of pre-season training beginning on June 24.

"Myself and Kev (fellow co-manager Kev Smith) are basically handpicking a couple of extra boys just to add to the quality that’s in the squad from last season, to take us to the next level, although the key was to get most of the boys signed up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve still been working hard and we were hoping to get another one or two new signings over the line.

"Obviously talks have broken down so we’ll need to move to the next targets.”

Newly-promoted Glenrothes harbour ambitions of making a significant impact on next season’s East of Scotland Football League Premier Division.

"We are not going in there just to stay in the league,” Martin added. “We played a couple of premier league teams in friendlies last season and held our own so we have no fear in going into that league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think it will probably suit the way we play. We try to play football, teams in that league want to play football as well so I’m looking forward to it.

"We’ll have a light training session just to break us in when things restart on June 24 and then it will be all go.”