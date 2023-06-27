Stuart Cargill (1st right) is a key man for Glenrothes (Pic by Martin Douglas)

Cargill, 34, who ‘swept the boards’ at the club’s recent end of season prize night, is back in light training as he battles back from a groin injury.

Martin said: “Cargy was prolific for us last season. When he came to us from Dundonald he was banging the goals in for us and scored quite a few important ones that got us valuable points.

"So he will be an asset once we get him back fit again.”

Glens’ pre-season training started on Saturday, with new signing Shaun Leishman – a Kirkcaldy-born right back formerly of Hill of Beath Hawthorn – impressing the management team with his sharpness. Fellow new arrival, ex-Kirkcaldy & Dysart forward Jay Bridgeford, missed the session as he was away on holiday.

“The first session went well,” Martin said. “We broke the guys in nice and easy and got rid of the cobwebs.

"They have come back in a decent shape, quite sharp.

"Before the players broke off for the summer we told them to make sure they looked after themselves during the break so we could concentrate more on the technical side rather than the fitness side when we came back.

"We only get them twice a week so it was important they keep themselves fit away from here as well.

"There was plenty of ball work. We play better football against the teams that try to play football if that makes sense. It suits us.

"We played a few friendlies against premier league teams last year and actually won those games because those teams were trying to play football against us which maybe let us pick wee holes in their shape.”

Glens’ pre-season friendlies start this Saturday with a trip to Greig Park, before an away game against Vale of Leven the following Saturday.

On Tuesday, July 11 the Glens visit Lochore Welfare as work continues on improving the pitch at Warout Stadium.

