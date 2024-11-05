Glenrothes FC co-boss John Martin praises 'super Cooper' for headed winner

John Martin was delighted to lead Glenrothes FC to a 1-0 home win over Luncarty (Library pic by Ross McQuade)

Glenrothes FC co-manager John Martin has praised centre-back Cooper Thompson for the 83rd-minute headed winner from a Lee Schiavone corner which gave the Warout Stadium hosts a 2-1 home win over Luncarty in their latest league fixture last Saturday.

Glens are eighth in the East of Scotland Football League Premier Division with 18 points from 13 matches after goals in each half by Jay Bridgeford and Thompson sealed a ‘come from behind’ victory after Dale Smart’s early opener for the Perth side which came against the run of play.

Co-gaffer Martin said: “Cooper’s been doing really well to be fair to him. He’s just a young boy who is improving every game.

"Cooper is a threat from setpieces and has scored a few for us in the last couple of seasons. I definitely enjoyed celebrating his winner.

"Earlier in the match, we had created a couple of half chances when Luncarty got a goal from nothing after catching us out with a long ball over the top.

"But we stuck with it and got a goal back just before half-time when Jay shot in with his left foot from the edge of the box after cutting in from the right.

“Cooper’s goal later on gave us the 2-1 win which we’ll take. That’s 15 points we’ve taken at home so we’re doing well there.

"The overall start to the league this year has been much better than last year, when I think we only had nine points at this stage.

"It kind of proves that bringing in experienced players at the start of this season was the right thing to do.”

Glens continue their league campaign at Edinburgh University this Saturday in a 2.30pm kick-off.

The struggling capital side are second bottom of the table having only won one league game this campaign, a 1-0 home success over Sauchie Juniors on August 10.

Martin added: “Every game is a banana skin in this league if you ask me. I think everybody can take points off each other.

"Edinburgh Uni already beating Sauchie in the league proves that.

"Sauchie are one of the better teams in the league.

"We just need to be on top of our game and make sure we look after ourselves.”