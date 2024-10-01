John Martin was left gutted by his side's display in 6-0 loss

Glenrothes FC co-manager John Martin reckons his team’s performance in last Saturday’s 6-0 home East of Scotland Qualifying Cup third round loss to Hutchison Vale was “one of the worst games I’ve seen us play”.

“We were really poor in the first half,” Martin said. “It was 5-0 for them at half-time and then they came out in the second half and scored another goal which was easy for them, a free header in the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We just weren’t at it at all on Saturday. It’s one of the worst games I’ve seen us play.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We never turned up. We never got going at all from the start and we told the boys that after the game.

"Thankfully it was just a cup game and we can regroup.

"We want a reaction away to Penicuik in the league this week.”

Ninth-placed Glenrothes go into this Saturday’s fixture against sixth-placed Cuikie – which kicks off at 2.30pm – sitting on 11 points from their nine league fixtures played so far.