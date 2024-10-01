Glenrothes FC co-boss John Martin reacts to 'One of our worst performances'
“We were really poor in the first half,” Martin said. “It was 5-0 for them at half-time and then they came out in the second half and scored another goal which was easy for them, a free header in the box.
"We just weren’t at it at all on Saturday. It’s one of the worst games I’ve seen us play.
"We never turned up. We never got going at all from the start and we told the boys that after the game.
"Thankfully it was just a cup game and we can regroup.
"We want a reaction away to Penicuik in the league this week.”
Ninth-placed Glenrothes go into this Saturday’s fixture against sixth-placed Cuikie – which kicks off at 2.30pm – sitting on 11 points from their nine league fixtures played so far.