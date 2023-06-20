Jay Bridgeford in action for Kirkcaldy & Dysart last season (Pic by Ron Walker)

Attacker Bridgeford, 21, who joins after leaving Fife rivals Kirkcaldy & Dysart having previously served Kelty Hearts, will be in the Glens side playing in the East of Scotland Football League Premier Division after achieving promotion.

"Attacking wise Jay’s a great threat,” Martin told the Glenrothes Gazette. “We’ve kept an eye on him and tried to sign him a couple of years ago but it never turned out.

"We’ve played against him a couple of times when he’s been with Kirkcaldy and he showed that he will be a really good attacking option for us on both sides, left and right, he’s quite versatile.

"He can chip in and get himself the odd goal. I think he scored over 10 goals for Kirkaldy so hopefully he’ll do that for us as well.

"Kyle’s signing adds competition. Going to a higher division you want competition and you want to keep guys on their toes so it’s just really adding to the strength that we’ve already got.”

Bridgeford’s acquisition makes it 16 players signed for next term, coming hard on the heels of attacking midfielder Kyle Bell signing a one-year contract extension to stay at Warout Stadium.

“Last season Kyle drew quite a bit of interest from senior clubs,” Martin said. “East Fife and Cowdenbeath were interested in him but nothing came out of it due to him missing half of last season through injury and then getting an operation on his knee.

"Even the time he was available, Kyle was outstanding for us and a big part of our promotion.

"He drifts by guys like they’re not there. His ability to take the ball and get past players in tight positions is unbelievable.

"He showed that at the start of last season in the games he was helping to win for us.

"Kyle got his injury during training. He was just drifting by a few players and his knee just buckled on him. He’s had problems with his knees before.

"He is in recovery just now and we reckon he should be back in October. He’ll be like a bit of fresh air when he comes back and a wee boost for us.