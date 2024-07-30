Glens' co-manager John Martin (Pic by Alan Murray)

Despite coming back from an early Nick Aitchison headed goal to lead 2-1 at half-time thanks to strikes by Jay Bridgeford and Colin Wilson, Glenrothes FC wilted in the second half to crash 5-2 in their East of Scotland Football League Premier Division opener at Haddington Athletic last weekend.

Glens were put to the sword after the interval as Haddingston’s Seamus Russell headed home at the back post following a corner, before 17-year-old away keeper Riley Laing’s poor clearance was pounced upon by the hosts who set up Tom Davies for 3-2.

A Davies shot, added to by Grant Rose’s chip home over Laing after 85 minutes, rounded off the scoring for the East Lothian side.

Glens’ co-boss John Martin said: “They took the lead from a short corner where we kind of switched off.

"We then scored a great goal from Jay, before Coco scored a screamer into the top corner and we’re leading 2-1 at half-time.

“Second half we came out and Cammy Muirhead has a shot saved and tipped onto the post and that would have made it 3-1 and a totally different game.

"We then made a couple of individual errors which cost us and let them back in the game.

"We were losing 3-2 so myself and Kev (fellow co-manager Kev Smith) thought we’d have a go.

"This opened us up a bit and left the goalkeeper and defence a wee bit open.

"It was a tough venue to go to. We have small things to work on, nothing major.

"Football is a game of fine margins.

"We will go over things in traing and make wee tweaks here and there.”

Martin revealed that the club are looking to sign another keeper to add to the squad, potentially a loanee from a Scottish Lowland Football League club.

He added: “It’s an area we’re short in at the moment and we’re looking at bringing another goalie in for competition for Riley.

"It was always our intention to try and bring an experienced goalie in this summer.

"It hasn’t worked out that way unfortunately, but it’s not for the want of trying.

"Good experienced goalkeepers are hard to find so a loan might be an option, maybe from a Lowland League team who want their keeper to get playing time.”

Glenrothes, who play an East of Scotland Cup second round tie at Sauchie tomorrow (Wednesday), kick-off 7.30pm, then have back-to-back home league matches against Dunbar United this Saturday, kick-off 2.30pm, and Dundonald Bluebell next Tuesday, kick-off 7.15pm.

Martin, who is ultimately keen for an improvement on a finishing position of fourth bottom of the table in the 2023-24 season, said: “Home advantage is always good, getting the supporters behind you.

"We beat both Dunbar and Dundonald at home last season and we’ll be looking to do the same again.