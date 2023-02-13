John Martin is eyeing promotion for his Glenrothes side this season after derby win (Pic Ross McQuade)

Level at 2-2 at half-time as Glenrothes goals by Stuart Cargill and Graeme Walker were cancelled out by the hosts’ strikes from Jay Bridgeford and Owen Andrew, Glenrothes enjoyed considerable control after the break when they added further goals through Cargill (penalty), Walker and Fionn McLeod-Kay.

The result puts Glenrothes in the third and final promotion slot with 33 points from 15 games, a point ahead of fourth-placed Luncarty with a game in hand.

“We are in a strong position,” Martin told the Glenrothes Gazette. “Yes we’ve got games in hand over other teams but you’ve got to win those ones as well.

"It’s a lot easier having the points on the board.

"Our priority was to get promoted this season and we’re sitting third just now so it’s looking good. I fancy us to get promoted.

"I’m not being big headed but I believe we have one of the better sides in the league. We try and play football the right way and the boys we’ve got probably should be playing at a higher level.

“I thought we dominated the second half on Saturday. But I also thought we were sort of in control of the first half then we switched off a couple of times and let them get their two goals.

"At half-time we told the boys they just had to be patient and it worked. We found another gear in the second half.”

Glenrothes host Fife rivals Burntisland Shipyard – who are in the relegation zone with 14 points from 17 fixtures – in the league this Saturday with kick-off at 2.30pm.

"I hope there’s not any complacency from us,” Martin added. “I think on our day we could probably beat anybody in this league, but sometimes complacency does creep in a wee bit.

"Burntisland is a team we do struggle to play against. They sit in and they are quite hard to break down.

"Hopefully we can get another three points.”