Glenrothes FC co-manager Kev Smith was “devastated” after a last minute equaliser for hosts Hill of Beath Hawthorn meant last Saturday’s East of Scotland League Premier Division match finished 3-3 and prevented Glens from climbing above the relegation zone after 15 games.

Stuart Cargill scored Glens' second (Library pic by Ross McQuade)

Despite going ahead on three separate occasions thanks to goals by Reece Brown, Stuart Cargill and Jay Bridgeford, Smith and John Martin’s side were pegged back by strikes for Brandon Luke (25mins), Dan Baur (41mins) and Ross Allum (90mins) for the home team in Cowdenbeath.

Gutted Smith told the club’s Facebook page: “Considering we’ve not played much football recently me and John were happy how we performed but devastated that we couldn’t hang on for the three points.

"We couldn’t believe we were going into the second half drawing but me and John asked the boys for more of the same

“The Haws in the second half got better and were able to stop us creating so we made a change and brought young Jordan (Mackenzie) on and he made an instant impact, setting up Jay for his goal.

“With minutes to go the Haws managed to snatch a draw which was a real kick in the teeth for the boys as they deserved all three points today.”

The draw keeps Glenrothes third bottom of the table – just two points below safety – on 10 points.