Glenrothes players celebrate taking an early lead (Pics Ross McQuade)

Strikes by Reece Brown and Stuart Cargill had Glens 2-0 up within 17 minutes, before Jamie Devlin’s 36th minute header and later strike from distance after 83 minutes – which was fumbled into the net by away keeper Brandon Connor – brought it back to 2-2 at Pennypit Park.

But, one minute into stoppage time, Martin then went ballistic on the touchline as Craig Wallace headed in from a left wing corner to earn Glens the points, leaving them second in the table with 43 points from 19 games and extending their unbeaten run in the division to 13 matches.

“I thought that again we started the game great at a high tempo,” Martin said.

Craig Wallace heads in injury time winner

“Reece has scored a good goal to give us a 1-0 lead and then same again when he has crossed for Cargy to get his goal.

"We were 2-0 up and cruising and we probably had three or four other chances in the first half before they got their goal.

"To be honest I think we gifted their two goals. Our goalkeeper has made a mistake and that’s a thing for keepers, they are the last line of defence so if they make a mistake it’s a goal.

"We showed great character to keep going and get that winning goal at the end. So I’m happy with the result.

Wallace celebrates his dramatic late strike

"We probably over celebrated but I think we had lost a goal with a few minutes to go and they over celebrated so I think it was a bit of both.”

On Glenrothes’ long unbeaten run – they last lost in the league in a 5-0 reverse at Rosyth on September 17 last year – Martin added: “It has been a great run. It was a great result for us on Saturday because if you look at other results, Kirkcaldy beat Dunbar, Luncarty took points off Newtongrange which helped our league position.”

Glenrothes visit Kinnoull in the league this Saturday with kick-off at 2.30pm.

"We’ve played Kinnoull already and they’re a hard team to break down,” Martin said. “If we play how we have been in the last few weeks we’ll not be far away because we’ve been scoring some great goals.”