Glenrothes hat-trick hero Stuart Cargill (1st right) keeps eye on ball during Saturday's win (Pic Ross McQuade)

Promotion-chasing Glenrothes made it 16 games unbeaten in the East of Scotland League first division thanks to an outcome which had earlier seen a 1-0 half-time

lead given to them by Reece Brown’s shot before this was cancelled out by a Leith equaliser after the break.

"It was a perfect hat-trick by Cargy to be honest,” co-gaffer Martin – whose second-placed team are six points adrift of leaders Dunbar United with three games in hand ahead of tonight’s home league game against Luncarty – told the Glenrothes Gazette. “I think he scored with his left foot, right foot and then a header.

"To be fair, we were struggling a wee bit. I felt we put ourselves under a wee bit of unnecessary pressure but after they scored to make it 1-1, we went up the park and scored straight away.

"That kind of relaxed us a wee bit, we got ourselves back into the game and finished it off.

"Our last league defeat was 5-0 at Rosyth last September and I’m delighted with the run the boys have been on since then.

"We’re just looking at every game as it comes just now and seeing where it takes us at the end of the season.

"Winning this league is in our hands. If we possibly win six or seven games the league could be ours.

"We’ve got Dunbar still to play (away from home on Saturday, May 6).”

Glenrothes also visit Lochore Welfare in the league next Monday, April 24 with kick-off at 7pm.

"Playing on a Monday night after the boys have been working is not ideal,” Martin said.

"Last week we played Camelon away in a midweek fixture, Luncarty in a midweek fixture then it’s a free weekend so it does disrupt you a bit to be honest.

"But we just need to keep the boys focused and make sure that we get the job done.

"It’s just how the fixtures have been given to us so we just need to deal with it.

