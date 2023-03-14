Glenrothes celebrate scoring against Kirkcaldy & Dysart on Saturday (Pic by Ross McQuade)

The hosts raced into a 4-0 lead within 26 minutes thanks to strikes by Blair Smart (2), Stuart Cardle and Fionn McLeod-Kay, with Lewis Anderson’s volley on the half hour and a last gasp Stevie Jeffries bicycle kick from a corner making the final scoreline more respectable for Craig Ness’s visitors.

Glenrothes co-manager John Martin, who had also watched his troops win 5-2 at the YM in a previous East of Scotland League first division encounter on February 11, told the Glenrothes Gazette: “We took our chances and scored three great headers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Then Fionn’s got a goal as well. He pressed their defence, the boy’s slipped, Fionn’s taken the ball off him and nutmegged the goalie so it was a good finish.

"We found ourselves 4-0 up but me and Kev (fellow co-manager Kev Smith) were standing at the side saying we still didn’t feel comfortable because we were getting done a wee bit in behind.

"We were dominating possession but if we lost the ball they were onto it quickly and putting a long ball in behind us. So we decided to just shore it up a wee bit.”

Martin also rejected Kirkcaldy & Dysart’s claims that they were wrongly denied a second-minute penalty for a challenge on Jay Bridgeford with the score goalless. He said video footage confirmed that the referee was right to award a free-kick as the challenge looked outside the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last weekend’s convincing derby victory moves second-placed Glenrothes onto 39 points from 17 games, ahead of visiting Whitehill Welfare in a league game being played tonight (Tuesday), kick-off 7.45pm.

The Fife outfit now have their sights fixed on closing the gap on leaders Dunbar United, who are on 50 points from 21 matches.

"We have games in hand on Dunbar but we’ve got to win them,” Martin said.

"We’ve had no problem with scoring goals. We seem to be scoring a lot lately but we do tend to leak a few.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So we have to be on our guard and make sure we’re protecting the back four as well as going forward.”