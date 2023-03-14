News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson applies for a temporary car park on Diddly Squat Farm
1 hours ago UK TikTok ban not being ruled out by government
2 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats
4 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row
4 hours ago Flower collection stamps with King Charles’ silhouette released
4 hours ago Joe Biden to visit NI for 25th anniversary of Belfast Agreement

Glenrothes FC: Co-manager John Martin eyeing title tilt after beating Kirkcaldy & Dysart again

Glenrothes made it two big league wins over Fife rivals Kirkcaldy & Dysart within a month via a 4-2 home success on the artificial surface at the MGM Timber Bayview Stadium, Methil, on Saturday.

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 14th Mar 2023, 10:12 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 10:12 GMT
Glenrothes celebrate scoring against Kirkcaldy & Dysart on Saturday (Pic by Ross McQuade)
Glenrothes celebrate scoring against Kirkcaldy & Dysart on Saturday (Pic by Ross McQuade)
Glenrothes celebrate scoring against Kirkcaldy & Dysart on Saturday (Pic by Ross McQuade)

The hosts raced into a 4-0 lead within 26 minutes thanks to strikes by Blair Smart (2), Stuart Cardle and Fionn McLeod-Kay, with Lewis Anderson’s volley on the half hour and a last gasp Stevie Jeffries bicycle kick from a corner making the final scoreline more respectable for Craig Ness’s visitors.

Glenrothes co-manager John Martin, who had also watched his troops win 5-2 at the YM in a previous East of Scotland League first division encounter on February 11, told the Glenrothes Gazette: “We took our chances and scored three great headers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Then Fionn’s got a goal as well. He pressed their defence, the boy’s slipped, Fionn’s taken the ball off him and nutmegged the goalie so it was a good finish.

"We found ourselves 4-0 up but me and Kev (fellow co-manager Kev Smith) were standing at the side saying we still didn’t feel comfortable because we were getting done a wee bit in behind.

Most Popular

"We were dominating possession but if we lost the ball they were onto it quickly and putting a long ball in behind us. So we decided to just shore it up a wee bit.”

Martin also rejected Kirkcaldy & Dysart’s claims that they were wrongly denied a second-minute penalty for a challenge on Jay Bridgeford with the score goalless. He said video footage confirmed that the referee was right to award a free-kick as the challenge looked outside the box.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last weekend’s convincing derby victory moves second-placed Glenrothes onto 39 points from 17 games, ahead of visiting Whitehill Welfare in a league game being played tonight (Tuesday), kick-off 7.45pm.

The Fife outfit now have their sights fixed on closing the gap on leaders Dunbar United, who are on 50 points from 21 matches.

"We have games in hand on Dunbar but we’ve got to win them,” Martin said.

"We’ve had no problem with scoring goals. We seem to be scoring a lot lately but we do tend to leak a few.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"So we have to be on our guard and make sure we’re protecting the back four as well as going forward.”

Glenrothes also host Rosyth this Saturday in a league game which kicks off at 2.30pm.

John MartinGlenrothesFifeGlenrothes FCKirkcaldy