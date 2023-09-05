John Martin's team have been hit by the hammer blow of a three-point deduction (Pic by Alan Murray)

Glens co-manager John Martin received a phonecall on behalf of the league on Sunday, informing him of a penalty which means they drop from 11th place to second bottom position on three points from five fixtures.

“We were short of players so we put the boy – who is a striker – on for the last 10 minutes,” Martin told the Glenrothes Gazette. “We were getting beaten 5-0 so it was no advantage to us. I thought we would put him on to get some experience. He’s a month away from being 16.

"He barely kicked the ball in that game.

Stuart Cargill accepts the congratulations after scoring Glens' opener at Newburgh (Pic by Ross McQuade)

"The league have come back and taken three points off us which I’m very disappointed in. The management here have built a pathway for young guys to come in and play. We’ve used it and been punished for it, so it’s a sore one to take.

"The league are saying that they abide by the SFA rules which is fair enough. But when you’ve got the Midlands League who don’t even acknowledge that rule, I think it should be right across the board.

"If it's a rule it’s a rule, right across the different leagues.”

Glens’ latest outing on Saturday saw them shocked 3-2 at second division Newburgh in a second round Alex Jack Cup tie, with Stuart Cargill and Shaun Leishman goals pulling the visitors level twice before Newburgh netted a winner through Cai MacDonald following a defensive mix-up when Blair Smart’s backpass to goalkeeper Owain Clark

Martin said: “It was another sore one. We lost to an individual error and we were really poor. There was not much desire to be honest.

"Newburgh had been beaten 10-0 in their previous game (to Bo’ness Athletic) so I don’t know if there was a wee bit of complacency in there.

"Yet I’d said to the boys before the game that was a cup I wanted to go quite far in because it potentially gives you a route into the Scottish Cup. I was very disappointed to lose the game.

"All three Newburgh goals were preventable. We’re losing easy goals, teams are not really having to work hard to get goals against us just now.

"It’s a tough wee bump we’re going through but I’m sure we’ll come out the other end once we get guys back from injury and we get a full squad and a bit of competition.”

Glenrothes, who are away to Dunbar United in a league game tonight (Tuesday), kick-off 7.30pm, also host Dundonald Bluebell in the league this Saturday with kick-off at 2.30pm.

"We hope the points deduction makes the lads roll their sleeves up and they get on with it.