John Martin thinks Glens' lack of games is "bizarre" (Pic by Alan Murray)

Although temperatures remain mild and most pitches are in good order before the months when cold, rain, darkness and unplayable surfaces will be plentiful, Glens will be idle from East of Scotland Premier Division duties for much of September while cup competitions take precedence, mystifying to the club’s co-manager John Martin.

“It’s bizarre,” Martin told the Glenrothes Gazette. “You’d think that the authorities could have given us some competitive fixtures as it won’t just be us who’s been knocked out of cup competitions.

"Not playing competitively for three weeks is not ideal because you want to keep the players moving and keep them sharp. Unfortunately we’ve just got to deal with it.

"We’re going to try and get a couple of friendlies in just to keep the boys ticking over.

"We've got a game at Cupar Hearts (the reigning Only Sport Scottish Amateur Cup holders) pencilled in for next Tuesday.

"I’m good friends with Sean Simpson, the manager up there. He’s got them ticking over quite well, they’ve been quite successful and they always give us a good game when we play them in friendlies so it will be a good test.”

Glenrothes, one point above the Premier Division drop zone with six points from seven games, will not return to league action until a home game against Haddington Athletic on Saturday, September 30, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

On the prospect of the current lay-off at least helping injured players return to the squad for that game, Martin added: “Callum Kinnes and Reece Brown are probably going to be ready to come back, which will give us that bit more depth and quality.