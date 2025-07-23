Glenrothes FC commemorate 1975 Scottish Junior Cup final win over Rutherglen Glencairn

Willie Cunningham scored the cup final winner 50 years ago

Glenrothes FC’s 1975 Scottish Junior Cup final winning goal hero Willie Cunningham was one of the Glens’ all-time greats given a pre-match guard of honour at last Saturday’s home game against Rutherglen Glencairn, commemorating the 1-0 victory over the same opposition in front of 17,776 fans at Hampden Park 50 years ago.

Fittingly, Tam Hampson’s first half strike earned player/boss Stuart Cargill’s Glens the same 1-0 win over the Glasgow opposition at a well-attended Warout Stadium, earning the Fifers the Jack Forsyth Cup.

Recalling his unforgettable final winner in Glasgow’s south side half a century ago, Cunningham told the Glenrothes Gazette: “I remember that Ian Dair picked up the ball in midfield. He headed towards goal and he tried a shot from about 25/30 yards.

"The keeper dived, saved it, but it squirmed out his hands and went to the side.

Current Glenrothes and Rutherglen Glencairn players give 1975 final players guard of honour before kick-off last weekend (Pic Craig Goldthorp)

"So I came in to get it, Dennis (old team-mate Dennis McInnes who is Glens’ all-time leading goalscorer and who had netted in their quarter-final and semi-final victories 50 years ago) came in to get it at the same time so I shouted: ‘Dennis leave it’. And then I just banged it in the back of the net.

"It was an absolutely brilliant feeling, you don’t forget that. It was really, really good, it was magic.

"The support we had was great and the atmosphere was fantastic. Just the size of Hampden made it seem a bit smaller but it was superb.

"It was great to score the winning goal at Hampden because they don’t play the final there now do they? It was an incredible achievement by the club. They’ve never ever won it again.

Cuttings from when Glenrothes won the Scottish Junior Cup in 1975

"We don’t come up to many games now. But the atmosphere then and the way junior football was then was totally different with the crowd size being much bigger.”

Glens’ gaffer Cargill was delighted with the commemorative day – attended by Fife Provost Jim Leishman and Glenrothes and Mid Fife MP Richard Baker - saying: “Today was about recognising and respecting the phenomenal achievement that still stands as the pinnacle of this club’s existence.

"I personally felt honoured to be in the company of real giants of the Glenrothes FC story. The fact we replicated the result of 50 years ago adds a real poetic significance. Thanks for the support.”

