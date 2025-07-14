Glenrothes FC commemorate their historic 1975 Scottish Junior Cup final win

Player/boss Stuart Cargill (right) celebrates scoring for Glenrothes FC (Library pic)

Fifty years after their historic 1-0 Scottish Junior Cup final win over Rutherglen Glencairn in front of 17,776 spectators at Hampden Park thanks to a single Willie Cunningham goal, Glenrothes FC will take on the same club in a rematch this Saturday.

With a 2pm kick-off at Warout Stadium, the commemorative game will see spectators include players from both 1975 finalists; Glenrothes and Mid Fife MP Richard Baker and Fife Provost Jim Leishman.

"Winning that final is the pinnacle of this club’s history and a remarkable achievement,” said Glenrothes player/manager Stuart Cargill. “Footage from the game is on You Tube so I’ll need to get a watch. It will be a difficult game because they are in the Premier Division of the West Region but one we’re looking forward to it. Fingers crossed it is free entry and we’ll get a good crowd.”

Glens’ latest pre-season friendly saw them win 3-0 at home to an East Fife under-20 side last Friday. The hosts sealed the Colin Kinnes Cup with goals by Lee Schiavone, trialist and Cargill.

“It means a lot to win the game,” the player/boss added. “East Fife under-20s gave a good account of themselves. The cup is a tribute to the dad of our long standing ex-captain Callum Kinnes.

"He recently left but he played in the game on Friday and his family all came. He was a long standing supporter and he’s got two brothers, one of whom I was at school with.

"As a family they have come and supported us quite a lot so it’s something that we hold pretty dear.

“We had played at home to Tayport last Tuesday night and got battered 4-0 in what was a humbling experience.

"A trend for us towards the end of last season was having a really poor first half and then we put a rocket up them at half-time and they did better in the second half. But against Tayport we decided not to give the rocket and things didn’t really change.

"So we had a meeting on Thursday night, going through everything and explaining what was acceptable and what wasn’t.

"We came in with a more specific game plan against East Fife. We sat off them, allowed them the ball, then countered and did our own thing when we got the ball.

"It worked really well for us. It was good to see a good reaction from the players on Friday, satisfying.”