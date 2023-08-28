Glenrothes players celebrate scoring first at Musselburgh Athletic through Ian McManus (Pic by Ross McQuade)

Despite their severe selection problems, Glenrothes stunned their hosts by taking a third-minute lead at Olivebank Stadium when Ian McManus shot home with his right foot after a long ball through had been missed by the Musselburgh defence.

But it was to prove a painful afternoon for the rest of the first half as Musselburgh struck four goals of their own via Craig Stevenson’s left footer, Nathan Evans’ close range effort, Stevenson’s second goal via the penalty spot and a Jackson Barker curler from 25 yards.

After a defeat which leaves his side 11th in the table with six points from five games, Glens’ co-manager John Martin told club media post match: “Today was always going to be a tough game with so many first team players out.

"I would like to thank the seven under-20s who pitched up for us today after playing last night.

“We had started the game well and have got ourselves in front with a great finish from young Ian McManus, who worked his socks for us up top today and deserves his chance.

“Things seemed to go against us and decisions weren’t going our way.

"A couple of errors and a very soft penalty saw us down 4-1 at half-time. Although Musselburgh’s celebrations were a bit over the top, credit to them for taking their opportunities and punishing us.

“At half-time we changed the shape a bit and asked the players to stick together.

"Credit to every one of them, their work-rate and attitude was different class.

"The five under-20s that came off the bench for the second half were fantastic too.

“Kev (fellow co-manager Kev Smith) and I are of course very frustrated with having eight first team players out at the moment but overall it was just one of those days where we didn’t get that break.

"We will regroup and prepare for Newburgh in the cup.”