Glenrothes keeper Brandon Connor thwarts a Camelon attack (Pics by Alan Murray)

James Finlay’s third goal in three league games for the hosts put the Mariners ahead after 42 minutes, with the second-placed visitors then earning a draw thanks to a stunning 75th-minute bicycle kick by the man affectionately nicknamed Cargi.

“It was another difficult away trip for the boys today and we were up against it with a few boys missing,” Glenrothes co-manager Kev Smith told club media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The first half was pretty end to end without any real chances or both goalies having to make saves.

Glenrothes win this aerial battle

“We were disappointed when we lost the goal just before half-time as we thought we just switched off and we’re punished for it.

“At half-time John (Glenrothes’ other co-manager John Martin) and I told the players to be patient as we knew we would get chances second in the half with the wind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Straight from kick-off Cargi has had a great chance but just goes wide.

“We put Camelon under more pressure as the game went on and eventually we got our goal from an acrobatic overhead kick from Cargi, it was an unbelievable goal.

Glenrothes on the attack at Camelon

“After that the game was very much like the first half, end to end without any really clear cut chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the end a draw was a fair result.

"As I said we were up against it with boys missing, boys playing through injury and again there was great desire and character from the players to fight until the end at a tough ground to play at.

“Onto next week and after three weeks on the road we will finally be playing at the Warout against Leith.

Glens' co-boss John Martin surveys the action

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I hope everyone can get down to cheer on the boys.”

As Smith alluded to, this Saturday will see Glenrothes host Leith Athletic at Warout Stadium, with kick-off at 2.30pm in this league battle.

Despite their phenomenal unbeaten recent run in the league, which has included 11 wins and four draws, Glens are still not top of the pile in their division.

For Smith and Martin’s side sit in second spot with 47 points from 21 fixtures, placing them second, a full six points behind leaders Dunbar United, who have 53 points from 24 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heading into the final straight in the 2022-2023 league campaign, Glenrothes still harbour hopes of catching Dunbar as a result of their three games in hand over the leaders, with the Warout Stadium outfit at the very least in a very strong position to claim one of the top three promotion positions come the end of the campaign.

They currently enjoy a six-point buffer over fourth-placed Luncarty who have 41 points from their 21 matches.

Rival clubs Newtongrange Star, Kinnoull, Kirkcaldy & Dysart and Dunipace also remain in the hunt ahead of what promises to be an exciting end to the campaign.