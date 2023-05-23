John Martin played for Glenrothes in the wake of an injury crisis (Pic by Alan Murray)

Trailing to an early Ryan Weir goal at Warout Stadium, Jack Smith equalised before half-time for Glens, who then went 3-1 down to a second half double by Marc Malloy.

Although Conor Schiavone netted on 65 minutes after co-boss Martin – on in place of the injured Smith – had connected with a Ryan McInnes cross, Malloy’s hat-trick goal from the penalty spot sealed the three points which secured Welfare’s first division survival.

Martin, speaking after playing his first game at that level in two years, said: “I put myself on to chase the game. That’s how much we’re struggling with injuries.

"I’m 38 years old so it was never going to be easy. I was playing up front with Conor.

"It’s unbelievable. I’ve never had a season like it.

"We lost two players who broke down in the warm-up – Callum Kinnes and Fionn McLeod Kay – so we had to readjust things before the game.

"We’ve been rattled by injuries and it’s probably taken its toll in us losing the last couple of games.”

Glenrothes – second in the table on 58 points with one game to play and guaranteed promotion – only trail leaders Dunbar United who are on 60 points with one fixture remaining.

At time of going to press, third-placed Luncarty and fourth-placed Kinnoull were also still in with a chance of finishing top.

"It just shows you how competitive this league’s been this season,” Martin added.

“It’s been a very tough league and I don’t want to take the shine off our promotion either with the last couple of results because we’ve conquered what we wanted to do.

"Our main aim was to get promoted and we’ve done that so the boys have done well.

"We’ve been hampered with injuries."

Glens will end the league season at fifth-placed Newtongrange Star this Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

