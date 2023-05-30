John Martin's team will be playing in premier division next season (Picture: Alan Murray)

Glens – who fielded two under-20s and later brought on 16-year-old central midfielder Ali Ramsden as a substitute – went 3-0 down in the first half before Reece Brown’s double, a penalty kick and a shot after he’d rounded the keeper, brought it back to a one-goal deficit at the interval.

Star then went 4-2 up before Ian McManus struck to reduce their leeway, with Brown then seeing a second spot kick saved before the hosts scored again to wrap up the points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Individual errors led to us going 3-0 down,” said Glens’ co-boss John Martin. “Not winning our battles in the middle of the park or winning our headers.

"We managed to pull it back to 3-2 before half-time and I said to the boys at half-time: ‘If we can get the next goal we’ll see what they’re all about after losing a lead’.

"Unfortunately they went up and scored again. We missed the penalty, we were then obviously chasing the game and they went up and got their fifth.”

Glens will still be promoted after finishing fourth on 58 points from their 30 games, although they failed to win any of their final five league fixtures having drawn two before losing the last three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin added: “I wouldn’t say the boys have eased off because myself and Kev Smith (fellow co-manager) have been demanding the standards stay high.

"I think it’s purely down to injuries. I’ve never been involved with a football club where there have been so many injuries in the one season.

"The eight players out would probably start in any other team in the league.”