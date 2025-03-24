Glenrothes FC make a cracking start to new era under management of Stuart Cargill

Stuart Cargill in playing action for Glenrothes (Pic Martin Douglas)

Glenrothes FC’s first game under player/boss Stuart Cargill resulted in a 3-0 East of Scotland Football League Premier Division win at Dundonald Bluebell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 36-year-old forward – installed after the resignation of co-gaffers John Martin and Kev Smith – employed a new 4-2-3-1 formation and came on as a 70th-minute substitute as goals by Jack Brown, Ian McManus and Lea Schiavone moved Glens above Dundonald into ninth on 32 points from 24 matches.

“It was a really good start on Saturday,” Cargill said. “The boys just took on the plans and did everything that was asked of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Kevin and John have created this group and at this stage of the season it’s just up to us to steady the ship and impart our own kind of beliefs onto it.

"We are trying to drip feed that into them, we don’t want to bombard them too much.

"We used to play three at the back but I like a wee bit more security at the back so we went with a four. We brought Shaun Leishman into the team at right-back and was vital in giving us that solidity.

"We are just trying to make sure we get safety and Saturday was the epitome of what we’re trying to create with hard work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Maybe the quality was lacking a wee bit but we wanted it more than them I thought and that is the very most you can ask from the boys.

“To be honest, from last Tuesday at our first session, the boys have taken brilliantly to what we’re trying to do.

"They’ve bought into everything, they’ve listened. It was the best numbers we’d had at training all season, we had 20 boys which was great.”

Cargill, who is being assisted by former Glens under-20s coach Charlie Denton, will this week add Scott McBride to his coaching staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Warout Stadium gaffer added: “Charlie is only about 30 but he did his ACL and he was doing the under-20s. He’s stepped up because he’s somebody I trust and he’s been great with me so far.

"We’re starting to form a decent wee team, especially once Scott comes in.

"He had a decent career. He actually played for all four Fife teams before Kelty came up and when Kelty came up he played for them as well. He must be the only one who’s played for all five.”

Glens have no competitive match this weekend.