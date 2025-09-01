Glenrothes FC player/boss Stuart Cargill completes astonishing hat-trick with 40-yard lob

Stuart Cargill scored a spectacular hat-trick in last Saturday's 4-1 cup tie win over Arniston Rangers (Pic Glenrothes FC)

Despite being in the twilight of his career at the age of 36, Glenrothes FC player/boss Stuart Cargill rolled back the years by scoring with a spectacular 75th-minute lob over the goalkeeper from 40 yards to complete his hat-trick in last Saturday’s 4-1 home Alex Jack Cup second round victory over Arniston Rangers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leading 2-1 at half-time thanks to Cargill’s composed opener and a second goal for the player/boss off his heel after a Mark Beveridge cross, Arniston had then pulled a goal back before the half-time interval.

But Beveridge – a teenager on loan from Dunfermline Athletic – made it 3-1 by converting at the back post after Lee Schiavone’s free-kick – before Cargill’s 40-yard cracker sealed the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Warout Stadium player/manager said: “We were kind of defending (in the build-up to his hat-trick goal) and I was on the halfway line when the defender went to play a pass to their full-back and it got caught up a wee bit.

“So I ran onto it and because it's probably about the 75th minute or something and I'm 36 years old, I thought I couldn't run so I was just going to have to shoot. I've just caught the goalie off his line.

"I'd like to think I've had quite a few good goals in my career. I've had a lot of rubbish ones as well.

"I actually pride myself on a lot of rubbish ones. The wee tap-ins are the best ones. But aye, that goal was probably up there with the best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was difficult for me on Saturday. I'm the only available striker that we've got just now.

"We had another striker on the bench but he was just from the under-20s. He probably would have gone on to be fair but we got another red card unfortunately at about 70 minutes (when Jason Watson received a second booking) so it kind of meant that I had to stay on for a wee bit longer and I came off after maybe about 80 minutes.”

Although last weekend’s victory was against a team from two leagues lower, Cargill said it could provide a welcome spur for their league form, ahead of Glens’ return to East of Scotland Football League Premier Division action at home to St Andrews United this Saturday in a 2.30pm kick-off.

Glenrothes go into the fixture in 13th place with two points from six matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I think the cup tie win will do us a world of good in terms of confidence because the ability’s there. We were just not getting over the line with certain things.

"If every game finished in 70 minutes this year, we'd actually be not far off the top of the league.

"I know that football games last 90 minutes but what it tells me is we're still 70% there.We just need to find another 30% so hopefully that goes a good way towards closing that gap.

"Every game in the league is hard, absolutely. And I think Saturday’s will definitely prove a test.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"St Andrews have always proved formidable opponents for us and I'm sure it'll be even harder on Saturday.

"Again, we'll be up for it and we'll try and impose ourselves in the game and try and make sure that it's about us and not them.”

Glenrothes will be without suspended striker Tam Hampson and fellow forward Cammy Muirhead, who has been ruled out for five weeks due to injury.

"It looks like I'll probably be starting again,” Cargill said. “I'll probably wrap myself in cotton wool this week!”