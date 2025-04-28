Glenrothes FC player/boss Stuart Cargill describes pressure of slotting home winning penalty at Luncarty

Stuart Cargill (left) in action for Glenrothes against Dunipace earlier this season (Pic by Michael Gillen)

Glenrothes FC player/boss Stuart Cargill has described the highly pressurised moment he slotted home a penalty five minutes from full-time to earn a 1-0 East of Scotland Football League Premier Division victory at Luncarty last Saturday.

Cargill, who converted from the spot after Cammy Muirhead had been fouled in the box, said: "With the penalty, there was much more pressure on me to score as a player/manager than there would have been just as a player.

"I think there's just more pressure on everything because you're always playing for everybody and you feel more responsibility.

"It’s relief when the ball hits the net. It wasn't the best of penalties, actually.

"It wasn't right in the corner, but there was enough power on it, I suppose

"The goalie went the right way.

"I had been thinking about putting it down the middle just because I thought the goalie was probably going to dive.

"But he was a wee bit older, so I thought it'll maybe be a wee bit harder for him to get down.

"I normally put it in that corner – to my right - so I thought I'd just stick to what I know and see if it would pay off."

Last weekend’s victory has put Glenrothes onto 35 points from 28 league matches in 11th place, 14 points above Edinburgh University in the third bottom relegation spot.

But Glens aren’t officially safe just yet, as there is still a small possibility – depending on other results - that fourth bottom position could go down, as Cargill explained.

He added: “If East Kilbride (Scottish Lowland Football League champions) get beaten by Brora Rangers (Highland League winners) in their play-off and then Brora go on to relegate Bonnyrigg Rose, then it would still be four teams that went down from our league.

"But East Kilbride beat Brora 4-1 in the first leg last weekend so they could lose by two goals in the return leg this Saturday and still win on aggregate.

“I'm pretty confident that we'll be fine.”

Glens’ penultimate league game is at home to Edinburgh University this Saturday in a 2.30pm kick-off.

A victory for Cargill’s men this weekend will officially seal their top flight safety for another season.